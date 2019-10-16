Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' to Close MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival

The 21st edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star has unveiled Saand Ki Aankh as its closing film. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, the film showcases the journey of the two elderly women sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh-- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar-- who defied ageism while battling a male-dominated society.

Chandro and Prakashi encouraged their daughters towards a bright future, wining 352 medals each in the course of their professional life. Their extraordinary and courageous stance helped put their village on the world map.

Drawing the curtain on a stellar lineup of films this year with strong women led narratives, Saand Ki Aankh will premiere at the festival on October 24, 2019.

The film also features Prakash Jha along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikhat Khan and Shaad Randhawa.

Speaking about the film’s premiere at the festival, director Tushar Hirandani said, "It's a matter of great pride for me and my entire team that my first directorial film will be screened at MAMI's closing ceremony. I'm positively hopeful that it will be loved by the audiences.”

Film's creative producer Anurag Kashyap said, "The story of Saand Ki Aankh is an inspiring one. It has the capability to change mindsets. I am glad that it got a platform like MAMI and I am excited to see people's reaction."

Saand Ki Aankh is set to release on October 25 in cinemas across India.

