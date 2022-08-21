Taapsee Pannu Calls Kangana Ranaut ‘Contemporary I Really Respected’, Says It’s Not Her Cup of Coffee to Be On Koffee With Karan

The friction between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut is known to one and all. It was Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel who had called Taapsee her ‘sasti copy’. While fans hoped that Kangana would probably not add to something like this, she defended her sister and has repeatedly called Taapsee ‘sasti’. Now, Taapsee has opened up about Kangana.

While promoting her latest film Dobaaraa, Taapsee Pannu was asked to say one sentence for each of the words that were provided. Talking to Fever FM, when Kangana Ranaut’s nam was taken, Taapsee said, “A contemporary who I really respected.” When asked about Koffee With Karan, she said, “Not my cup of coffee.”

Last year, Kangana had taken a dig on Taapsee and Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap and had written, “You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist… your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori… government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this … come on sasti.”

Last year, after Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee had called Kangana ‘too irrelevant’ for her personal life, to which Kangana had retorted, “She calls producers and begs Kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe de do please, aur aaj iski aukaat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi… aaj mujhe hi irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha. Insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai. Anyway all the best with your film girl. Try promoting it without my name (She used to call producers and beg for roles that I had rejected. Look at her today. She used to feel proud of being called a poor man’s Kangana and now she is calling me irrelevant. Human nature is strange).”

