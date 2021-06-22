Taapsee Pannu Catches up with Shriya Saran and Her Husband on Russia Vacay, See Pic

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu are busy vacationing in Russia. The actress has been giving a glimpse of her trip every now and then on social media. The actress, who is enjoying sightseeing in the beautiful country, met another diva from the industry, Shriya Saran. Shriya who was with her husband Andrei Koscheev unexpectedly met Pannu sister in St Petersburg. Delighting the fans with gorgeous pictures of get-together, Taapsee posted the photo on her Instagram Stories.

The four of them posed in a single frame flaunting their contagious smiles. Posting the happy picture with friends, Taapsee dubbed the encounter as “special sweet catchup” and hoped to see them both in Mumbai.

Shriya who has been living in Barcelona, Spain with her husband Andrei will be soon relocating to India. Shriya married her tennis player-entrepreneur husband in 2018 and has been living in Spain since then. Last month, the popular Southern actress revealed via social media that she will be coming back to India. The actress uploaded a selfie featuring her apartment filled with boxes and husband packing several objects on Instagram stories and informed, “Moving back to India. Missing the homies. Namaste. Bye Bye”.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will next feature in Haseen Dilruba, a Netflix original flick. In Vinil Mathew’s directorial, the actress is paired opposite Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. It is set to stream on July 2, 2021. The actress wrapped the shooting of the film last year in October. Sharing an Insta post, the actress announced her schedule wrap and shared her experience while working on it. Hinting about her character, Taapsee added that they are taking ‘pulp fiction’ back on screen with the character one either loves to hate or hates to love.

Besides this, the actress will flaunt her physical training in movies such as Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta.

