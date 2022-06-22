Taapsee Pannu Channels Her Inner Wanderlust As She Visits France With Sister and Friends

Bollywood stars have been making the most of the summer months by setting off on their dreamy vacations. Taapsee Pannu is one such actress who recently had a blast on her trip to Europe. While the actress is now not in France, her enviable vacation pictures will want you to pack your bags and leave. Dropping a series of pictures on her Instagram stories, the actress revealed how she channeled her inner wanderlust and explored Denmark, Milan, and France among other places. In the pictures, Taapsee can be seen strolling through the countryside, cycling around, and exploring the vineyards.

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Taapsee Pannu's France sojourn is giving us major wanderlust! Check out her pictures – <a href="https://t.co/16BjFqJHtx" rel="nofollow">https://t.co/16BjFqJHtx</a> <a href="https://t.co/hZvZbWPwv1" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/hZvZbWPwv1</a></p> <p>— Refess.com (@Refess) <a href="https://twitter.com/Refess/status/1539344427097161728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">June 21, 2022</a></p> <p>A few snippets also showed her standing amidst the lush green wineries. Among all the pictures, the one that grabbed all the attention was a funny selfie of Taapsee, wherein she made a goofy face after tasting the wine. While posting the picture she wrote, "That's a face not used to drinking wine, after all that wine tasting."</p> <p>On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu, a biographical sports dram directed by Srijit Mukherji. The film is slated for a July 15 release.</p>