Taapsee Pannu Channels Her Inner Wanderlust As She Visits France With Sister and Friends
1-MIN READ

Taapsee Pannu Channels Her Inner Wanderlust As She Visits France With Sister and Friends

Taapsee Pannu Shares Pic From Her France Vacation (Photo: Twitter)

Taapsee Pannu Shares Pic From Her France Vacation (Photo: Twitter)

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Shabaash Mithu which will hit theatres on July 15.

Entertainment Bureau

Bollywood stars have been making the most of the summer months by setting off on their dreamy vacations. Taapsee Pannu is one such actress who recently had a blast on her trip to Europe. While the actress is now not in France, her enviable vacation pictures will want you to pack your bags and leave. Dropping a series of pictures on her Instagram stories, the actress revealed how she channeled her inner wanderlust and explored Denmark, Milan, and France among other places. In the pictures, Taapsee can be seen strolling through the countryside, cycling around, and exploring the vineyards.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau

first published:June 22, 2022, 13:10 IST