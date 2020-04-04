MOVIES

Taapsee Pannu Chops Off Her Hair, Leaves Bhumi Pednekar, Anubhav Sinha Surprised

Taapsee Pannu Chops Off Her Hair, Leaves Bhumi Pednekar, Anubhav Sinha Surprised

Taapsee Pannu shared that she has chopped off her tresses leaving many surprised. The actress took to Instagram to share the picture of her new look.

Taapsee Pannu not only experiments with her roles but seems to try out different hairstyles as well. In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared that she recently chopped off her tresses leaving many surprised.

The Manmarziyaan actress took to Instagram to share the picture of her new look where she is seen sporting short hair. She said that she could not handle the colour for long and hence decided to chop it off.

“Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes. So chop chop #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost,” Taapsee wrote.

Soon comments started pouring in for Taapsee's new look. Bhumi Pednekar, who shared the screen space with Taapsee in Saand Ki Aankh, was surprised and asked, "One second is this a throwback or have you chopped off your hair”.

Taapsee replied to Bhumi saying, "Hahahaha. It’s a throwback fortunately!"

Director of Mulk and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha also seemed to be amazed by Taapsee's short hair and commented in Hindi “Je ka kallia? (What have you done).”

"Hey love the new look Taaps," producer Sajid Nadiadwala said.

Meanwhile, Taapsee’s fans loved her hairdo with many of them calling her “cute”, "gorgeous", “awesome”.

A couple of days back, Taapsee shared a throwback video of her long curls coloured in blue/purple. She wrote, "My hair experiments! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice... to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone... this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares !”

Taapsee will next be seen on the big screen in Vinil Mathew directorial film Haseen Dillruba. She will also be essaying the role of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj in her biopic Shabaash Mithu.

