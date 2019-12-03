Taapsee Pannu Confirms Mithali Raj Biopic Shabaash Mithu on Latter's Birthday

Taapsee Pannu celebrated the birthday of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and officially announced that she will portray the sportswoman in her biopic. Titled Shabaash Mithu, the film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Viacom18 Studios. Taapsee cut cake with Mithali and expressed her desire to learn cover drive from her.

"Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu. P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

The two can be seen cutting cake and making merry on Mithali's birthday. Earlier, Taapsee shared an image of Mithali's autograph that she got from her on a piece of paper. Before that, she hinted at taking upon the role of Mithali as she posted an image of a cricket ball to her Instagram stories. Shabaash Mithu is another biopic for Taapsee after Saand Ki Aankh and Soorma.

