Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu Confirms Mithali Raj Biopic Shabaash Mithu on Latter's Birthday

'Shabaash Mithu' was officially announced on the occasion of Mithali Raj's birthday today. Taapsee even shared pictures of the Indian cricketer on her Instagram handle as they cut cake and made merry.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Confirms Mithali Raj Biopic Shabaash Mithu on Latter's Birthday
Image: Taapsee Pannu, Mithali Raj/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu celebrated the birthday of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and officially announced that she will portray the sportswoman in her biopic. Titled Shabaash Mithu, the film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Viacom18 Studios. Taapsee cut cake with Mithali and expressed her desire to learn cover drive from her.

"Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu. P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

The two can be seen cutting cake and making merry on Mithali's birthday. Earlier, Taapsee shared an image of Mithali's autograph that she got from her on a piece of paper. Before that, she hinted at taking upon the role of Mithali as she posted an image of a cricket ball to her Instagram stories. Shabaash Mithu is another biopic for Taapsee after Saand Ki Aankh and Soorma.

2019-12-02

mithali raj

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram