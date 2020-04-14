MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Taapsee Pannu Declares Her Love For Cake and Braided Hair In This Throwback Pic

Taapsee Pannu Declares Her Love For Cake and Braided Hair In This Throwback Pic

Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback photo from her childhood days in which she is dressed in a frock with her hair braided in two separate tails and sealed with red ribbons.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is spending time flipping through memories of the past and creating some new ones. During quarantine, the Thappad actress is treating her online family with unseen images from essential aspects of her life.

Taapsee took to her social media account to share a major throwback from her childhood days. From the looks of the image, we can say that it’s from a family gathering at home. Little Taapsee is dressed in a frock with her hair braided in two separate tails and sealed with red ribbons. As she stands against a table decked with lots of food, she opens her mouth to take a bite offered by her cousin.

The Pink actress captioned the cute snapshot as, “So this surely isn’t my birthday but I still insist on being fed with cake. Something don’t change with years. Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished (sic.)”

Recently, Taapsee shared a boomerang clip featuring her dressed in a white bathrobe with her eyes shut. In the post, we can see her laying back and relaxing as she is giving essential hair therapy that according to her is the need of the hour.

“This might easily pass off as latest quarantine time picture but this is how I beat the promotions stress. With 4 releases in an year this make shift meditation while getting my hair done became the need of the hour. And @hairbyseema is becoming pro at this !,”reads her caption.

To mix it up and keep it good-looking, Taapsee also dropped some up-to-date glimpses of gorgeous self for fans.

