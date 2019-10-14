Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza Wrap Up Shoot for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad with Heartwarming Messages

Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza who play key roles in Anubhav Sinha's 11th venture Thappad posted heartwarming messages on the wrap of the film, talking about the massive impact it had on them.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza Wrap Up Shoot for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad with Heartwarming Messages
Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza who play key roles in Anubhav Sinha's 11th venture Thappad posted heartwarming messages on the wrap of the film, talking about the massive impact it had on them.

Taapsee Pannu, who gave a powerful performance in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk as advocate Arti Mohammed, has teamed up with the director again for his next film Thappad. The film is the Article 15 director's 11th venture and will be a women-centric drama. Sinha, who has been working on the film for the past year, announced the wrap of the film via Twitter.

Dia Mirza, who also plays a key role in the film, took to Twitter to write a special message for the film on its wrap. She also appreciated the fact that the team consisted of a lot of talented women. "Some more incredible women who are a part of this amazing film are not a part of this picture. Thank you @anubhavsinha for telling this story and bringing us all together," Dia wrote.

Check it out below:

Taapsee shared a heartfelt post as well, talking about how the impact of the film will reach a great distance and how the film will always have a piece of her heart.

Check it out:

Apart from Taapsee and Dia, the film will also star tar Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Ram Kapoor, among others. The film is slated for a 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram