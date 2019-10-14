Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza Wrap Up Shoot for Anubhav Sinha's Thappad with Heartwarming Messages

Taapsee Pannu, who gave a powerful performance in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk as advocate Arti Mohammed, has teamed up with the director again for his next film Thappad. The film is the Article 15 director's 11th venture and will be a women-centric drama. Sinha, who has been working on the film for the past year, announced the wrap of the film via Twitter.

Dia Mirza, who also plays a key role in the film, took to Twitter to write a special message for the film on its wrap. She also appreciated the fact that the team consisted of a lot of talented women. "Some more incredible women who are a part of this amazing film are not a part of this picture. Thank you @anubhavsinha for telling this story and bringing us all together," Dia wrote.

कुछ कहानियाँ हम सब से बड़ी होतीं हैं! इस #Thappad की गूँज दूर तक जाएगी। some more incredible women who are a part of this amazing film are not a part of this picture. Thank you @anubhavsinha for telling this story and bringing us all together 🙏🏻 @taapsee pic.twitter.com/ZYt0dKKCZo — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 13, 2019

Taapsee shared a heartfelt post as well, talking about how the impact of the film will reach a great distance and how the film will always have a piece of her heart.

Bohot duur tak..... ❤️ Some films will always have a piece of you left in them , forever. #Thappad https://t.co/RBh1EXVdPz — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 13, 2019

Apart from Taapsee and Dia, the film will also star tar Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Ram Kapoor, among others. The film is slated for a 2020 release.

