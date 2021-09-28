Taapsee Pannu Does Garba in Sneakers in Rashmi Rocket's First Song Ghani Cool Chori

It is time to put your dancing shoes on as the new song from Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Rashmi Rocket has dropped and its peppy track will undoubtedly make you groove. Titled Ghani Cool Chori, the video sees Taapsee showcase her Garba moves in a traditional ghargra-choli. She shared the Navratri special track on her Instagram account and wrote, “Time to put your garba shoes on coz…Todi nakhyu fodi naakhyu bhukko bolaavi didho!!!!!

#GhaniCoolChori out now From #RashmiRocketSee you all on Dussehra only on @zee5 !" Taapsee has literally put on her dancing shoes as she can be seen wearing a pair of white sneakers while doing garba.

Ghani Cool Chori is composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi.

The trailer of Rashmi Rocket was released last week and since then it has been receiving a lot of love and admiration from audiences and the film fraternity alike. It revolves around a woman from Gujarat who is a successful athlete but her world comes crashing down after a gender verification test. The film aims at challenging the conventional notions of masculinity and femininity.

During the trailer launch event, the actress had said, “These are exactly the kinds of boxes and moulds that I really want to shatter. Who defines what’s feminine and what isn’t? Is it just about the muscular build that you will be judged on? Do you realise there are certain hormonal imbalances or abnormalities that are there in certain females by default and it might be a result of that that they end up having the kind of physique that they have? Do you realise it is their job to make that kind of physique to ace the sports field they are in?"

Apart from Taapsee, Rashmi Rocket also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

