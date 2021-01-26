Taapsee Pannu Does Push-ups on the Rann of Kutch Like an 'Enthu Tourist for Random Video'

Taapsee Pannu has been enthusiastically sharing photos and updates from the shoot of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. She recently wrapped up shooting on the Rann of Kutch, and shared some beautiful stills from the salt marsh. She has also shared a video taking a dig at herself for doing push-ups like an enthusiastic tourist for a random video on the Rann.

In the long post accompanying the video, the actress wrote, "Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you.

- Figure out a random activity like Push ups.

- remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like you r touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength.

- Couple of push ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baal ki dukaan on your head.

- Flip the head to make sure they know it’s you (coz it’s kinda regular to post other ppl’s videos on your timeline)

- A couple of more push ups later realise this is not going anywhere.

- Just get up pick up apna boria bistar and chalte bano.

- And next time find a better activity to do.

#RashmiRocket

P.S- the song is totally @khamkhaphotoartist ‘#interpretation of this video"

The actress sports a head full of curly hair in the video, alongwith a jacket, ganjee, cargo pants and boots, all suited for travel in harsh terrains. Take a look:

In her Instagram stories, the actress informed that she has wrapped up shooting for Rashmi Rocket. She shared a photo of an ear cuff and wrote, “Taking this souvenir home…Rashmi’s ear cuff And it’s a film wrap! #RashmiRocket."

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Taapsee plays the role of an athlete in the story of a country girl who dreams of winning international competitions. The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.