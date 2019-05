Taapsee Pannu Doesn't Find Vicky Kaushal 'Hot', But Thinks He is 'Marriage Material'

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal impressed the audience with their scintillating chemistry and I-don't-care attitude in Manmarziyaan. Their bond goes beyond screens and the two share a great camaraderie in real life as well. On their recent appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs with Vogue - Season 3, the two actors opened up on their equation with each other. Taapsee shared how they bonded on WhatsApp even before meeting each other during the shoot of Manmarziyaan.Vicky stated how he is a "great listener" while Taapsee is a "great talker". "I was in my blue hair and she in her red hair and I don't know for some reason we just hit it off straight away. One striking thing about her personality is that she is immensely transparent as a person and she is a great talker. And I am a great listener," said Vicky.Further in the show, Taapsee said that she doesn't find Vicky "hot", but thinks he is "marriage material". When she was asked to choose for hook up, marry and kill between Varun Dhawan, Vicky and Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee decided to hook-up with Varun, kill Abhishek and picked Vicky for marriage commenting, "Vicky is more marriage material."On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in Badla with Amitabh Bachchan and has films like Game Over, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal in her kitty. On the other hand, Vicky's last film Uri- the Surgical Strikes proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and now he is gearing up for Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh and Karan Johar’s Takht.Follow @News18Movies for more