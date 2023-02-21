Actress Taapsee Pannu opened up about her wedding plans in a new interview. The actress is currently dating India’s badminton doubles coach, Mathias Boe. While they keep their relationship private, they have been spotted together at times together in Mumbai and shared birthday notes for each other. Given the numerous weddings that have taken place in Bollywood in the past two years, Taapsee was asked about her wedding plans.

The Haseen Dillruba star joked to the Bombay Times that most of her contemporaries married people whom they met after Taapsee began dating Mathias and confessed she is happy with the pace at which their relationship is going. “See most of my contemporaries, who are getting married and having babies had actually met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating," she said, with a laugh.

“Yes, it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it. It is just that my relationship happened in the early years of my career and at that time if this conversation came up, it would be about that and not about my work," she added.

“Having said that, I think everybody knows that neither of us are into PDA, nor are we trying to run away from accepting our relationship. We are both self-made individuals in terms of our career and work keeps us occupied. Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now. I am not in any competition — neither in my professional life, nor in my personal life. I am perfectly fine with the pace at which I am going in my life," Taapsee said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen working with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Dunki. Slated to release in December this year, the Rajkumar Hirani film will see Taapsee play SRK’s love interest.

