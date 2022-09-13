Taapsee Pannu Gets Into a Heated Argument With a Reporter, Says 'Sir Nahi Hu, Aap Gender Theek Kijiye'

Taapsee Pannu recently got into a heated argument with a paparazzi at an award show and the video of the same has now surfaced on social media. It all started after a reporter asked the actress regarding the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against her recent release Doobara. To this, Taapsee counter asked, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film did not face it)?” When the journalist further tried to ask her the question, she interrupted and said, “Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dunga. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya? (You answer my question and I’ll answer yours. Tell me which film did not face it).”

Not just this, but when the reporter went on to claim that even critics ran a negative campaign against Dobaaraa, Taapse asked him to do his homework. “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question),” she said. “Phir yeh log bolte hai actors ko tameez nahi hai, chillao mat (Then these people say actors have no etiquetes, don’t shout),” Taapsee added.

Furthermore, when the reporter mistakenly addressed Taapsee as ‘sir’, she told him, “sir toh main hoon nahi, pehle gender theek kijiye (I am not sir, please correct my gender).”

Last month too, Taapsee got into a heated argument with the paparazzi after she arrived at a venue but immediately rushed instead of allowing the paparazzi to take pictures. When the cameraman complained to her that they were waiting for her for two hours, she informed them that she was merely following the schedule. The video of the incident later went viral on social media.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Dobaaraa which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. She will be next seen in Dunki along with Shah Rukh Khan.

