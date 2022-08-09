Taapsee Pannu Gets Into Argument with Paparazzi: 'Please Talk to Me in a Respectful Manner...'

Taapsee Pannu and the paparazzi in Mumbai got into a heated argument on Monday evening. The incident took place when the actress was making her way to a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa in the city. Videos of the actress have surfaced online showing the cameraman accusing Taapsee of arriving late at the event.

In the video, shared by a paparazzo, Taapsee was seen arriving at the venue and immediately rushing inside instead of giving the paparazzi a few minutes to take pictures of her. Upset, the cameraman complained to her that they were waiting for her for two hours, in the hope to get a picture of her. However, Taapsee informed them that she is merely following the schedule she’s been presented with.

“Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me),” Taapsee said before pointing out to a particular paparazzo in the crowd and added, “Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully.”

When the other photographers tried to calm the situation, Taapsee added, “The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it’s on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me. Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always at fault).”

Taapsee has been promoting her upcoming film Dobaaraa. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is a sci-fi backed by Ekta Kapoor. Besides this, Taapsee has also been busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.

