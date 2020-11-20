Taapsee Pannu Gives an Exclusive Peek Into Her ‘Natural Fat Burning Powerhouse Drink’

Taapsee Pannu is always setting new fitness goals for herself. The actress, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, is pushing the bar ahead. Taapsee will be playing the role of an athlete and has taken every step of the training in her stride. From undergoing rigorous fitness routines to maintaining a strict diet regime, Taapsee is set to give her all to ace as a speed runner on the screen.

She recently revealed some of the details of her current plan as far as her food intake is concerned. Via her latest social media post, we learn that the diva swears by a 'fat-burning' powerhouse drink. She referred to the beverage along with a stunning picture of her 'exotic sunset drink'. Taapsee is not just focussed on shedding weight for the role but is conscious of gaining muscular strength and resistance. By doing that, she can endure and shine along with the extensive training sessions she is currently undertaking.

"My exotic sunset drink !Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger. Turmeric & ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic!," wrote Taapsee in the caption.

Her fans are also privileged to learn all that goes into that all-natural weight loss drink of hers. She said it includes completely raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar. For the unversed, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar is a magical ingredient which is trusted by many people looking to lose weight.

Her drink also contains fenugreek, turmeric and ginger, all of which are natural ingredients for immunity building as well as weight loss. Kudos to Taapsee for sharing a sneak peek of her own diet and using natural ingredients easily found in the kitchen to maintain a fit body.