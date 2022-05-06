Taapsee Pannu Gives Shout Out To Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana For Anek Trailer

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie Anek has managed to impress cine-lovers and film critics with its trailer. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie highlights the socio-political issues of North East India. Reacting to the trailer, actress Taapsee Pannu gave a shout out to Sinha and Khurrana and tweeted a dialogue from the trailer, “Sirf Indian kaise hota hai aadmi!?" What a solid punch in the gut this one sounds like. Zindabad Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana. Anek trailer." Taapsee has worked with Sinha in previous socio-political dramas like Thappad, and Mulk.

“Sirf Indian kaise hota hai aadmi !!??” What a solid punch in the gut this one sounds like !!! Zindabad @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #anektrailer https://t.co/6SCpQB3Krn— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 5, 2022

Anek tries to start a conversation about the ethnic, cultural, and linguistic diversity of the country. The trailer released on Thursday shows Ayushmann playing the role of an undercover agent named Joshua, who is sent on a mission in North East India. His job is to neutralise threats being posed by separatists in the region.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann elaborated on the project and said, “The film is based in the North East. It’s about unifying the North East with the mainland and not too many films have been made (on the region) which will talk about this. This includes actors from the northeast or their representation."

The actor did not shy away from acknowledging the racism faced by the residents of North East. Ayushmann told Bollywood Hungama that it is a “very different film," unlike any other Indian cinema has witnessed in the past. “We have literally ignored the North East of our country and the kind of racism they face in the mainland. I think it’s very disheartening." The actor believes that Anek will make people of the mainland realise how they have been mistreating or ignoring the people from the region.

