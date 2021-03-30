Taapsee Pannu Goes 'Down the Line' for 'Shabaash Mithu'

Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a snapshot of cricket practice for her role in the upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biopic of Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj, and Taapsee essays the protagonist.

Taapsee posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen playing a shot. “Down the line," she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha commented: “Ab India khelegi kya?" To this, Taapsee replied: “@anubhavsinhaa sir India ke liye toh khel rahu hu kabse. Bas field different hai."

The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu has been produced by Viacom18 Studios.

The actress is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa. She is also a part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film.

Apart from that, Taapsee will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run, Looop Lapeta and the sports drama Rashmi Rocket.