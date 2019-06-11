English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu Had a Difficult Time Finding an Apartment in Mumbai During Her Initial Days
Taapsee Pannu has recently bought a three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai, in which she lives with her sister.
Taapsee Pannu.
Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Game Over, says she had a really tough time looking for a place to stay when she first moved to Mumbai.
Talking about it, she told Mumbai Mirror, “My struggle was more in terms of finding a house because nobody was ready to give a single actor an apartment to rent. Apparently, they don’t really trust the kind of job we do. They would spend Rs 500 to see us in a theatre and flock to events to watch us live but can’t stay in the same society. This was very awkward for me in the beginning.”
“In Hyderabad, I didn’t face this problem. It took me over a month to find an apartment I thought I can live in. Now I have gotten an apartment and I am happily settled with my sister,” she added.
On finally buying her own apartment in Mumbai, she earlier told IANS, "It was on my bucket list that I want my own car, an apartment and a steady career by the time I am 30 years old. So thankfully I have managed to fulfil all of it. Now, I have a bigger milestone to achieve in which producers will not stop themselves to invest money in my films thinking it is an ‘unconventional' and ‘female-centric' film."
Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Game Over is releasing on June 14 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
