Taapsee Pannu Had a Difficult Time Finding an Apartment in Mumbai During Her Initial Days

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Game Over, says she had a really tough time looking for a place to stay when she first moved to Mumbai.Talking about it, she told Mumbai Mirror, “My struggle was more in terms of finding a house because nobody was ready to give a single actor an apartment to rent. Apparently, they don’t really trust the kind of job we do. They would spend Rs 500 to see us in a theatre and flock to events to watch us live but can’t stay in the same society. This was very awkward for me in the beginning.”“In Hyderabad, I didn’t face this problem. It took me over a month to find an apartment I thought I can live in. Now I have gotten an apartment and I am happily settled with my sister,” she added.On finally buying her own apartment in Mumbai, she earlier told IANS, "It was on my bucket list that I want my own car, an apartment and a steady career by the time I am 30 years old. So thankfully I have managed to fulfil all of it. Now, I have a bigger milestone to achieve in which producers will not stop themselves to invest money in my films thinking it is an ‘unconventional' and ‘female-centric' film."Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Game Over is releasing on June 14 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.