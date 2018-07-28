Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Trolls For Mocking Her Looks And Films

But 3 toh already ho gayi.... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega ‍♀️ https://t.co/4KDAkqMHyb — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

There have been moments when we have wished to live like our favourite celebrities. Attend the much-talked-about parties, wear expensive ensembles, be accompanied by a team of makeup artists... the list goes on. However, the stars don’t always have it easy, particularly when it isn't tough for detractors to slam them on social media.The latest star under attack? Taapsee Pannu. The actress, recently seen in Soorma, was trolled both for her looks and the films she has been featured in so far."Worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope I don't have to see her again. 2... 3 movies more and she will be out of Bollywood," read the tweet.Not the actor who would depend on publicists to diffuse such situations, Pannu was quick to hit back."But 3 toh already ho gayi... Mulk, Manmarziyaan and then Badla and sorry to disappoint you but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu... thoda toh aur jhelna padega."The actress was also slammed by another user who said her films are not aren't good enough to be viewed. Pannu eloquently called out the troll. "Please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge," she tweeted.