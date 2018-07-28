English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Trolls For Mocking Her Looks And Films
The latest star under attack? Taapsee Pannu. The actress, recently seen in Soorma, was trolled both for her looks and the films she has been featured in so far.
Image: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
There have been moments when we have wished to live like our favourite celebrities. Attend the much-talked-about parties, wear expensive ensembles, be accompanied by a team of makeup artists... the list goes on. However, the stars don’t always have it easy, particularly when it isn't tough for detractors to slam them on social media.
The latest star under attack? Taapsee Pannu. The actress, recently seen in Soorma, was trolled both for her looks and the films she has been featured in so far.
"Worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope I don't have to see her again. 2... 3 movies more and she will be out of Bollywood," read the tweet.
Not the actor who would depend on publicists to diffuse such situations, Pannu was quick to hit back.
"But 3 toh already ho gayi... Mulk, Manmarziyaan and then Badla and sorry to disappoint you but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu... thoda toh aur jhelna padega."
The actress was also slammed by another user who said her films are not aren't good enough to be viewed. Pannu eloquently called out the troll. "Please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge," she tweeted.
.
Also Watch
The latest star under attack? Taapsee Pannu. The actress, recently seen in Soorma, was trolled both for her looks and the films she has been featured in so far.
"Worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope I don't have to see her again. 2... 3 movies more and she will be out of Bollywood," read the tweet.
Not the actor who would depend on publicists to diffuse such situations, Pannu was quick to hit back.
"But 3 toh already ho gayi... Mulk, Manmarziyaan and then Badla and sorry to disappoint you but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu... thoda toh aur jhelna padega."
But 3 toh already ho gayi.... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega ♀️ https://t.co/4KDAkqMHyb— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018
The actress was also slammed by another user who said her films are not aren't good enough to be viewed. Pannu eloquently called out the troll. "Please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge," she tweeted.
Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018
P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge.
Jai ShreeRam https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo
.
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vatican Launches Live Translation App For Papal Events
- Junga Movie Review: Film is Hugely Disappointing, Vijay Sethupathi Even More So
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- Huawei Nova 3 vs OnePlus 6: Finding The Best Android Flagship Alternative Around Rs 34,000
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...