Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Taapsee Pannu Has a Sarcastic Reply for a Troll Who Said She Can't Act

When Taapsee Pannu announced on Twitter that she is doing another film with Anubhav Sinha, a Twitter user commented on the post to air his concerns about her acting skills.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu Has a Sarcastic Reply for a Troll Who Said She Can't Act
A file photo of Taapsee Pannu.
Loading...

Taapsee Pannu is reuniting with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for another film. Without revealing details about the new project, Taapsee had tweeted a picture with the director announcing that she will be working with him on a project that is close to her heart.

In the tweet, the actress wrote, "Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha. 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for."

While the actress was showered with wishes and encouragement from fans after the announcement, one person seemed not impressed with Taapsee's talents. Addressing the director, the man said, "@anubhavsinha sir I think u should caste some other actress.Taapsee doesn't knows acting. (sic)"

Taapsee chose to address his concerns, albeit in a witty manner, saying that the deal is done now and there is nothing that can be done in this film, but maybe his concerns could stop the director from casting her in his next film.

The actress' reply received a lot of support, with one user saying, "Taapsee you don't need to see all this nonsense criticism. The whole nation knows you're a brilliant actress and everyone praises your work. So don't look at such negativity."

Making her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, Taapsee earned critical acclaim acting alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 2016 film Pink. She has also been praised for her performances in the Anubhav Sinha directed Mulk, Sujoy Ghosh's Badla as well as her latest release Game Over. She just wrapped up shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh, a film on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram