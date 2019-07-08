Taapsee Pannu Has a Sarcastic Reply for a Troll Who Said She Can't Act

Taapsee Pannu is reuniting with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for another film. Without revealing details about the new project, Taapsee had tweeted a picture with the director announcing that she will be working with him on a project that is close to her heart.

In the tweet, the actress wrote, "Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha. 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for."

Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! pic.twitter.com/2ynuW6jmGF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

While the actress was showered with wishes and encouragement from fans after the announcement, one person seemed not impressed with Taapsee's talents. Addressing the director, the man said, "@anubhavsinha sir I think u should caste some other actress.Taapsee doesn't knows acting. (sic)"

Taapsee chose to address his concerns, albeit in a witty manner, saying that the deal is done now and there is nothing that can be done in this film, but maybe his concerns could stop the director from casting her in his next film.

Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain https://t.co/vK7avyN8XR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

The actress' reply received a lot of support, with one user saying, "Taapsee you don't need to see all this nonsense criticism. The whole nation knows you're a brilliant actress and everyone praises your work. So don't look at such negativity."

Making her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, Taapsee earned critical acclaim acting alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 2016 film Pink. She has also been praised for her performances in the Anubhav Sinha directed Mulk, Sujoy Ghosh's Badla as well as her latest release Game Over. She just wrapped up shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh, a film on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

