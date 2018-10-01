English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu Has Had a Good Year and Knows It. See her Heartfelt Tweet
With five releases this year, Taapsee Pannu says 2018 has been a good year for her.
Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. (File photo)
Taapsee Pannu is currently on a dream run. The actor has had three film releases in the last three months, all of which have been well-received, by critics and audiences alike.
Aware of all that 2018 has given her, the 31-year-old actor took to Twitter on Sunday to thank all those who have been a part of her journey. “I think I can say with a big smile on my face, ITS BEEN A GOOD YEAR and how thankful I am to everyone who has been a part of it! It surely made my path clearer to me. #Neetishastra #Soorma #Mulk #Neevevaroo #Manmarziyaan,” she wrote.
The actor has had five releases so far this year — short film Neetishastra, Shaad Ali’s Soorma, Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk, Teulugu film Neevevaroo and Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.
While she received a letter of appreciation and a bouquet from Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in Manmarziyaan, Taapsee feels the larger film audience still does not know her. “"I don't think I'm at that stage of my career where it's okay if I do one or two films a year. Honestly, till the time each and every movie-goer knows about me, I will not stop doing multiple films a year. I still have the feeling that people don't really know me,” she told PTI.
Talking about her ambition, she added, “I want to be a star. It doesn't mean that I'll act any less. My performance will be at par but I want to be a star. I want the audience to spend their hard earned money on my tickets without doubting. And when that day comes, I'll believe I'm a star."
I think I can say with a big smile on my face, ITS BEEN A GOOD YEAR 😁😁😁😁 and how thankful I am to everyone who has been a part of it!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 30, 2018
It surely made my path clearer to me.#Neetishastra#Soorma#Mulk#Neevevaroo#Manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/aIR612BWjJ
