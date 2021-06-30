Taapsee Pannu Has the Sassiest Answer When Asked If She Misses Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn’t miss Kangana Ranaut on Twitter as she is too “irrelevant" to her personal life. Last month, Twitter permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut’s account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its “Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy." The ‘Queen’ actress and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, have often taken digs at Taapsee in public, calling her a “B-grade actress" and “sasti copy (cheap knockoff)."

“I don’t miss her. I didn’t miss her or want her before also. She’s too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She’s an actor, she’s a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn’t hold any relevance in my life. I don’t have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don’t care; when you’re indifferent towards that person; when that person doesn’t hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that’s the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn’t matter to me," Taapsee told Hindustan Times.

Kangana, known for her often inflammatory tweets, had posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

On the work front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Haseen Dillruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew.

