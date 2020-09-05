Taapsee Pannu Hits Back at 'Gold Digger' Accusation Against Rhea Chakraborty

Taapsee Pannu is one of the celebrities to have spoken up in support of Rhea Chakraborty, hitting back at those who have been calling the latter a 'gold digger'. Rhea, who is battling money laundering accusations, among others, was given the tag by several netizens who believe the actress was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for her own benefit.

Taapsee, who is known to speak her mind on social media, shared a tweet by CNN-News18's Marya Shakil, who had shared some newspaper headlines in the ongoing SSR death case. Sharing the tweet, Taapsee wrote, "Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time."

Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time. https://t.co/EYPmTplu5Q — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 5, 2020

Earlier, sisters Shibani and Anusha Dandekar, who have known Rhea since her days as a video jockey, had spoken up in her defence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Shibani had shared a long post on Instagram, saying she has known Rhea since the latter was 16 years old, calling her "vibrant, strong, vivacious" and a "bright spark".

Shibani's sister Anusha commented on her post, saying, "I'm crying, my heart hurts to know what they are doing to our little rabbit... She is our baby sister forever ❤️❤️❤️ #justiceforrhea."

Actresses Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu and Meera Chopra have also spoken against Rhea being vilified by sections of media and social media at a time when the investigation is still on in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

