Taapsee Pannu: I Do Films I Enjoy, Films I Can Show to My Kids and They Can Be Proud of

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu: I Do Films I Enjoy, Films I Can Show to My Kids and They Can Be Proud of
Taapsee Pannu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Known for her power-packed performances in films like Manmarziyaan, Pink, Mulk and Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu says doing films on social issues gives her a high.

“This pressure of doing issue-based cinema is something I enjoy. It gives me a high. As an actor, it’s a blessing to work on films that convey a message. We have ample opportunities to present fictional stories where there is nothing about mudda (issue), but very rarely do we get a chance to showcase a mudda that we believe in,” she told Hindustan Times.

However, Pannu is clear that she doesn’t want cine-goers to think that she can do only serious films. Talking about how Indians are never satisfied, she said, “We’re a part of the generation that has world content to consume. So, when we [Bollywood] make popcorn films, people point fingers at us and say, ‘You’re only capable of doing this and you can’t compete with world cinema’. And when we make socially-relevant films that actually require brains, then people say Bollywood is trying to be preachy and we’re not going to theatre to study science. Dono cases mein hi gaaliyan padti hain.”

On how she chooses her films, she added, “I've decided I’ll do what my heart says. If you want to go and watch, you have the power. I make sure I do the films I enjoy doing, films that can show to my kids and they should feel proud.”

On the professional front, Pannu will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, which is slated to release on March 8.

