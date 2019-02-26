English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu: I Do Films I Enjoy, Films I Can Show to My Kids and They Can Be Proud of
Taapsee Pannu will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla.
Taapsee Pannu. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Known for her power-packed performances in films like Manmarziyaan, Pink, Mulk and Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu says doing films on social issues gives her a high.
“This pressure of doing issue-based cinema is something I enjoy. It gives me a high. As an actor, it’s a blessing to work on films that convey a message. We have ample opportunities to present fictional stories where there is nothing about mudda (issue), but very rarely do we get a chance to showcase a mudda that we believe in,” she told Hindustan Times.
However, Pannu is clear that she doesn’t want cine-goers to think that she can do only serious films. Talking about how Indians are never satisfied, she said, “We’re a part of the generation that has world content to consume. So, when we [Bollywood] make popcorn films, people point fingers at us and say, ‘You’re only capable of doing this and you can’t compete with world cinema’. And when we make socially-relevant films that actually require brains, then people say Bollywood is trying to be preachy and we’re not going to theatre to study science. Dono cases mein hi gaaliyan padti hain.”
On how she chooses her films, she added, “I've decided I’ll do what my heart says. If you want to go and watch, you have the power. I make sure I do the films I enjoy doing, films that can show to my kids and they should feel proud.”
On the professional front, Pannu will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, which is slated to release on March 8.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“This pressure of doing issue-based cinema is something I enjoy. It gives me a high. As an actor, it’s a blessing to work on films that convey a message. We have ample opportunities to present fictional stories where there is nothing about mudda (issue), but very rarely do we get a chance to showcase a mudda that we believe in,” she told Hindustan Times.
However, Pannu is clear that she doesn’t want cine-goers to think that she can do only serious films. Talking about how Indians are never satisfied, she said, “We’re a part of the generation that has world content to consume. So, when we [Bollywood] make popcorn films, people point fingers at us and say, ‘You’re only capable of doing this and you can’t compete with world cinema’. And when we make socially-relevant films that actually require brains, then people say Bollywood is trying to be preachy and we’re not going to theatre to study science. Dono cases mein hi gaaliyan padti hain.”
On how she chooses her films, she added, “I've decided I’ll do what my heart says. If you want to go and watch, you have the power. I make sure I do the films I enjoy doing, films that can show to my kids and they should feel proud.”
On the professional front, Pannu will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, which is slated to release on March 8.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SorryNotSorry: Indian Companies Trying to Make Quick Buck Off IAF Strike is Plain Crass
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- Here's How to Spot The Terrorist Camps on Google Maps Which IAF Mirage-2000 Jets Destroyed Today
- Surgical Strike 2.0: Five Aerial Vehicles Which The Indian Armed Forces Can Call up if Needed to Protect The Borders
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results