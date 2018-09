Taapsee Pannu: I Don’t Have to Marry to be with Someone I Love

2018 has been a terrific year for Taapsee Pannu. First Soorma, then Mulk and now Manmarziyaan, the 31-year-old has had three major film releases in three months.Currently basking in the appreciation that she is receiving from all quarters for her nuanced portrayal of the firebrand Rumi in the Anurag Kashyap directorial, the Pink actor says she won’t get married unless she’s prepared to have children.Taapsee recently told Hindustan Times in an interview , “I’m not getting married anytime soon. Thank God, Abhishek (Bachchan) isn’t around when I’m answering this question, as he finds my reply weird. I keep saying this: that I’ll get married when I am ready to have a kid. I won’t have a kid without getting married for sure. Other than that, to be with someone you’re really in love with or you enjoy spending time with... for that you don’t have to be married, right?”About her equation with Abhishek, Taapsee says that despite having starred together in Manmarziyaan, she still feels closer to his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she has now worked in two films — Pink and the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh film, Badla. “I’m buddy-like with Amitji and that will never change. We’ve already done two films together. I can message him anytime and he also messages me. I know Abhishek through him and that bridge is always there in my head,” she said.On the professional front, other than Badla, Taapsee will also be seen in Prakash Raj’s Tadka.