Taapsee Pannu: I Don’t Have to Marry to be with Someone I Love
Actor Taapsee Pannu opens up about her upcoming projects and plans of getting married.
Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla. (File photo)
2018 has been a terrific year for Taapsee Pannu. First Soorma, then Mulk and now Manmarziyaan, the 31-year-old has had three major film releases in three months.
Currently basking in the appreciation that she is receiving from all quarters for her nuanced portrayal of the firebrand Rumi in the Anurag Kashyap directorial, the Pink actor says she won’t get married unless she’s prepared to have children.
Taapsee recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’m not getting married anytime soon. Thank God, Abhishek (Bachchan) isn’t around when I’m answering this question, as he finds my reply weird. I keep saying this: that I’ll get married when I am ready to have a kid. I won’t have a kid without getting married for sure. Other than that, to be with someone you’re really in love with or you enjoy spending time with... for that you don’t have to be married, right?”
About her equation with Abhishek, Taapsee says that despite having starred together in Manmarziyaan, she still feels closer to his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she has now worked in two films — Pink and the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh film, Badla. “I’m buddy-like with Amitji and that will never change. We’ve already done two films together. I can message him anytime and he also messages me. I know Abhishek through him and that bridge is always there in my head,” she said.
On the professional front, other than Badla, Taapsee will also be seen in Prakash Raj’s Tadka.
I don’t know this smile is more for the fact that it was the most liberating character to perform or for the fact I know my red hair is getting a kickass back light so just “smile n shine”! Jitters have to still seep in ... 5 days to go.... #Manmarziyaan 📷: @khamkhaphotoartist
