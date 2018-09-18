Taapsee Pannu: I will Not Do a Judwaa 2 if You Make Films Like Pink Earn 100 Crore

Celebrated for her power-packed performances in films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Mulk and now Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu is known for mincing no words.She was recently asked at a media event why she — a critically-acclaimed actor with an affinity for strong female characters — agreed to do a Judwaa 2, that was slammed for its misogynistic undertones.The 31-year-old actor said, “I will not do films like Judwaa 2 if you make films like Pink and Naam Shabana 100-crore films.""Every film has certain characters, but it is up to you who you are considering a hero. We are not asking you to treat a character as the hero in a film," she added.Attacking Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on controversial actor Sanjay Dutt, she asked, “Why did you (the audience) make Sanju a Rs. 300-crore film? The kind of lifestyle that person (Sanjay Dutt) had — he's a total anti-hero if you think of it the conventional way. It was up to the audience to make him the hero or to make Sanju a 300-crore film."Notably, Hirani, who has previously made films like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK, was criticised for trying to whitewash Dutt’s image through the film. Recently, even he confessed that he altered some parts of Dutt’s life to make his character more empathetic.The movie — which has Ranbir Kapoor playing the protagonist and Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Maneesha Koirala in important roles — set the box office on fire, raking in over Rs. 300 crore.