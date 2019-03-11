English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu: I’m Not Extraordinarily Good Looking and That’s My Biggest Strength
Taapsee Pannu’s latest release Badla is being appreciated by critics and audiences alike.
Taapsee Pannu. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Known for calling a spade a spade, Taapsee Pannu says her greatest superpower is that she’s not hauntingly beautiful, which makes it easy for Indian women to connect with her.
"I am an average Indian girl, who isn’t extraordinarily good-looking and that is my biggest strength," she told Times of India in a recent interview.
On being honest and outspoken in an industry that prizes diplomacy above all else, she said, "Speaking the truth is a lot easier. Putting up a façade or a certain image is a lot of hard work. I am a very lazy person, so I refrain from lying as I would forget what story I have cooked up before. I won’t be able to remember the cover-up."
Talking about her disinterest in networking with industry insiders, she said, "If I am rejecting a script, I say exactly why I don’t like it, without mincing my words. People are pleasantly surprised when you are direct about saying a ‘no’. I get told by people to be diplomatic. They ask me to network and socialise and I tried that in the beginning, but I realised that it takes more effort than what is actually required on a film set."
On the professional front, Pannu’s latest release Badla is being appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Directed by Shujoy Ghosh, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. After Pink, Badla is Bachchan and Pannu’s second film together.
