Taapsee Pannu All Set to Undergo Physical Transformation for Her Next Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen as a sharpshooter in the sports biopic Saand Ki Aankh, which will tell the story of India's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Her next film too will be a sports-based fiction film on a girl from Kutch who wants to be a sprinter. Titled Rashmi Rocket, the film is expected to go on floors soon.

Taapsee will have to undergo visible physical transformation to look like an athlete. The actor talked about the process of transformation with Times of India. “I will begin the process of transforming my body from this month. The aim will be to build a body like a sportsperson. Thus, I will have an entourage consisting of a trainer, a nutritionist and a physiotherapist who will help me become an athlete that I need to be for the screen,” she said.

The actor also talked about how actors like Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra have inspired her to work hard for her role. “They have set a benchmark with their performances as sports personalities in movies like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Mary Kom' respectively. I look up to them and want to give my best to this project,” she said.

Taapsee also cleared that Rashmi Rocket is not a biopic but inspired by the real stories of many athletes. “It is a story of an athlete, for which we have picked up interesting nuances and incidents from the lives of sprinters all over the world, and we will present it through my character. It is not a biopic, but makes for a very interesting story,” she revealed.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwala, the film is slated to release in 2020.

