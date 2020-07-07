Taapsee Pannu is Back at Work Amid Coronavirus, Shares Glimpse from Vanity Van

Taapsee Pannu was juggling between various projects before coronavirus spread halted all shooting related activities in Bollywood and internationally. Now, Taapsee is back at work and even shared a glimpse from her vanity to emphasise that she has started shooting again. She can be seen getting her make up done in a boomerang video that she posted on her Instagram stories. This also makes Taapsee one of the first actresses in the film industry to resume work amid coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, it is not confirmed on what project Taapsee has resumed work post lockdown. She had started filming for her thriller movie Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey earlier. She was also invested in prepping for Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu and another sports movie titled Rashami Rocket. It could be that Taapsee is currently shooting for some brand endorsement. We will have to wait to find out what project the actress has resumed work on for the first time in over 100 days.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is also mapping out its next course of action for resuming work amid Covid-19 spread. Akshay Kumar announced on Monday that he and Bell Bottom team will fly out to UK in August for shooting of the spy-thriller film.

"Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month," Akshay wrote on Instagram as he posted a pic with the film's cast, producer and director.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for the film industry in the coming time.

