Taapsee Pannu is in Spain and Her 'Desi' Travel Posts Are Giving Fans a Hearty Laugh

Image: Instagram/ Taapsee Pannu

If there's one celebrity whose pictures you need to see for travel inspiration right now, it's Taapsee Pannu. The actor was regularly sharing photographs from the sets of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan before she took off for a Spanish get away with sister Shagun Pannu. And ever since then, Taapsee's feed is full of letters for and photographs of different Spanish cities.Interestingly, her Instagram stories happen to be much more fun than the usual travel posts as she continues to channel the "desi" traveller within her and give fans a hearty laugh. For instance, on looking at the exquisite Basílica de la Sagrada Família church, Taapsee wrote, "Isko banane mei bahut time laga hoga."In another story, Taapsee looks at art marvels and jokes, "Yeh art hai!!??" and in yet another story she looks at Picasso's painting and goes if it's a "nochi-hui" painting.After sharing an airport selfie with her sister and travel companion, Taapsee wrote how badly she missed this detachment therapy called travelling.Credit: @ Taapsee Pannu In a series of posts, Taapsee then expressed her love for Spanish cities including Madrid, Seville, and Valencia among others."Dear Madrid, You were my gateway to Spain. Beautiful cozy cafes, drastic temperature difference between night n day, interesting shopping and some crazy variety of dogs ! Malasaña you make a beautiful home. Until next time.... Adios! 👋🏽 #Madrid #Malasana #FirstVisit #memories #lovefortravel #movingon #Tapctravels #latergram," she wrote.Credit: @ Taapsee Pannu In another letter, she shared her experience at Seville and wrote, "Cozy hotels, Quaint in every true sense, warm people, flamenco beauty and tapas all around but tell me one thing, why don’t you have eggs in breakfast ???? Until next time..."Credit: @ Taapsee Pannu For Valencia, Taapsee had only good things to say. "Dear Valencia, Another 6-hour long drive to reach you but all it took was a cup of coffee and some picture perfect locales to enjoy a beautiful evening. You definitely make for a perfect city to reside in. But what’s up with ‘बिन मौसम बरसात ‘????? Until next time....Adios!"Credit: @ Taapsee Pannu