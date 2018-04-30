English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu is in Spain and Her 'Desi' Travel Posts Are Giving Fans a Hearty Laugh
After sharing an airport selfie with her sister and travel companion, Taapsee wrote how she badly she missed this detachment therapy called travelling.
After sharing an airport selfie with her sister and travel companion, Taapsee wrote how she badly she missed this detachment therapy called travelling.
If there's one celebrity whose pictures you need to see for travel inspiration right now, it's Taapsee Pannu. The actor was regularly sharing photographs from the sets of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan before she took off for a Spanish get away with sister Shagun Pannu. And ever since then, Taapsee's feed is full of letters for and photographs of different Spanish cities.
Interestingly, her Instagram stories happen to be much more fun than the usual travel posts as she continues to channel the "desi" traveller within her and give fans a hearty laugh. For instance, on looking at the exquisite Basílica de la Sagrada Família church, Taapsee wrote, "Isko banane mei bahut time laga hoga."
In another story, Taapsee looks at art marvels and jokes, "Yeh art hai!!??" and in yet another story she looks at Picasso's painting and goes if it's a "nochi-hui" painting.
Image: Instagram/ Taapsee Pannu
After sharing an airport selfie with her sister and travel companion, Taapsee wrote how badly she missed this detachment therapy called travelling.
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
In a series of posts, Taapsee then expressed her love for Spanish cities including Madrid, Seville, and Valencia among others.
"Dear Madrid, You were my gateway to Spain. Beautiful cozy cafes, drastic temperature difference between night n day, interesting shopping and some crazy variety of dogs ! Malasaña you make a beautiful home. Until next time.... Adios! 👋🏽 #Madrid #Malasana #FirstVisit #memories #lovefortravel #movingon #Tapctravels #latergram," she wrote.
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
In another letter, she shared her experience at Seville and wrote, "Cozy hotels, Quaint in every true sense, warm people, flamenco beauty and tapas all around but tell me one thing, why don’t you have eggs in breakfast ???? Until next time..."
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
For Valencia, Taapsee had only good things to say. "Dear Valencia, Another 6-hour long drive to reach you but all it took was a cup of coffee and some picture perfect locales to enjoy a beautiful evening. You definitely make for a perfect city to reside in. But what’s up with ‘बिन मौसम बरसात ‘????? Until next time....Adios!"
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
Also Watch
Interestingly, her Instagram stories happen to be much more fun than the usual travel posts as she continues to channel the "desi" traveller within her and give fans a hearty laugh. For instance, on looking at the exquisite Basílica de la Sagrada Família church, Taapsee wrote, "Isko banane mei bahut time laga hoga."
In another story, Taapsee looks at art marvels and jokes, "Yeh art hai!!??" and in yet another story she looks at Picasso's painting and goes if it's a "nochi-hui" painting.
Image: Instagram/ Taapsee Pannu
After sharing an airport selfie with her sister and travel companion, Taapsee wrote how badly she missed this detachment therapy called travelling.
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
In a series of posts, Taapsee then expressed her love for Spanish cities including Madrid, Seville, and Valencia among others.
"Dear Madrid, You were my gateway to Spain. Beautiful cozy cafes, drastic temperature difference between night n day, interesting shopping and some crazy variety of dogs ! Malasaña you make a beautiful home. Until next time.... Adios! 👋🏽 #Madrid #Malasana #FirstVisit #memories #lovefortravel #movingon #Tapctravels #latergram," she wrote.
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
In another letter, she shared her experience at Seville and wrote, "Cozy hotels, Quaint in every true sense, warm people, flamenco beauty and tapas all around but tell me one thing, why don’t you have eggs in breakfast ???? Until next time..."
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
For Valencia, Taapsee had only good things to say. "Dear Valencia, Another 6-hour long drive to reach you but all it took was a cup of coffee and some picture perfect locales to enjoy a beautiful evening. You definitely make for a perfect city to reside in. But what’s up with ‘बिन मौसम बरसात ‘????? Until next time....Adios!"
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
Also Watch
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rakhi Sawant Backs Saroj Khan's View on Casting Couch: 'Nobody Rapes Anyone in Film Industry. It's All Consensual'
- Watch: Anushka's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Superman-like Catch is Priceless
- Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes
- A Mass Funeral For 114 Sony 'Aibo' Robot Dogs Held in Japan
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding