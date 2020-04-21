Taapsee Pannu is ‘Missing the Madness,’ Shares Throwback Pic from Manmarziyaan Shooting

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is one of the most promising actors in the industry. Not only is she helming movies on her own accord, Taapsee has multiple association projects with big names lined up.

The actor has also been missing her hectic work schedule and sharing old pictures on her social media platforms. In her latest post, the Pink star has shared a throwback photo from the shooting days of her 2018 film Manmarziyaan.

“This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive in as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon :) Btw that’s a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take,” read the caption.

The post also carried a reflective caption. She wrote that she was “missing the madness” that is associated with being an actor and the “calm” that they find in the “most crazy [of] situations”.

Explaining the picture, the Naam Shabana actor said that a rig was being attached to the scooter she drove extensively in the movie to test her “balancing skills”.

Balancing skills in terms of both “the weight [and] emotions in the take,” the post added.



In her last post, Taapsee had shared a glimpse from her gym session with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap. Looks like she has been missing her character, the impulsive Rumi, and the filmy world.

