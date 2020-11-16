Taapsee Pannu is Running from One Location to Another on Rashmi Rocket Sets

When on sets, Taapsee Pannu is always on the move. The actress, who is currently hustling about filming her forthcoming project Rashmi Rocket, shared an update for her fans. She is committed to her upcoming film and has kept her Instagram packed with glimpses from her shooting schedule.

The latest one on her official Instagram page also reveals how the schedule has kept her busy. She mentioned that she is locating from Pune to Lonavala followed by Mumbai. Taapsee, dressed in a grey tank and blue leggings, is caught on camera running. “Running from one location to another. Pune ->Lonavala -> Mumbai #RashmiRocket,” she captioned the pic.

Earlier, another peek from the sets of the film showed Taapsee having a moment with a cute dog. The actress was seen kissing the adorable pooch who is probably owned by the film’s producer. Taapsee declared that she found her 'energy ball' while shooting whose name is Barfi.

Prior to joining the sets, the actress took off to Maldives with her sisters for a much needed break. For the film, Taapsee has been following a strict diet and workout routine to remain her fittest. Rashmi Rocket, directed by Akarsh Khurana, is slated to release sometime in 2021.

Up next, Taapsee has another sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. She will essay renowned cricketer Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic. Taapsee will be seen in Loop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is the remake of Run Lola Run. Taapsee has a Tamil-language spy thriller, Janaganaman also starring Jayam Ravi. Taapsee is soon teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for an untitled period drama. The Tamil-language entertainer will have both the actors essaying dual roles.