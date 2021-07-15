Taapsee Pannu Launches Production House, Take a Look at Other Bollywood Stars Turned Producers

Many actors who have made a name in the film industry often expand their creative arena by opening up a production house. Joining the league of such actors is Taapsee Pannu, who on Thursday announced the launch of her own production house. The 33-year-old actress collaborated with content creator Pranjal Khandhdiya to launch the production house which she says will aim at empowering actors with no film background.

Just like Taapsee, many Indian actors have launched their own production house. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Anushka Sharma:The actress launched her production house Clean Slate Filmz along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in October 2013. The actress has produced some of the most critically acclaimed works that have been released on OTT platforms like Paatal Lok, and Bulbbul. Clean Slate Filmz will also be producing the upcoming Netflix film Qala which will mark the debut of Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan.

Alia Bhatt:Earlier this year, Alia had announced the launch of her own production house,Eternal Sunshine Productions. With an office in Juhu, the first film that Alia will be producing under the banner will be Darlings, which is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The teaser of the movie was shared earlier this year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:The actress had launched Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra in 2015. Under the banner,the duo have produced movies like The Sky is Pink andVentilator, a Marathi comedy-drama. The production company is based in Los Angeles.

Farhan Akhtar:The actor, director, and singer founded Excel Entertainment in 1999 along with Ritesh Sidhwani. Some of the most notable movies produced under the banner are Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Talaash, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Gully Boy.

Deepika Padukone:Deepika launched KA Entertainment in 2019. The first film that was produced under the banner was Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak, which narrated the story of anacid-attack survivor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here