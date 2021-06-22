Taapsee Pannu Looks Fabulous in Saree and Sneakers on the Streets of St Petersburg, See Pics

Taapsee Pannu is one of the busiest Bollywood actors. Even with multiple projects in the pipeline and too much work in hand, the actress makes sure to de-stress and is currently on a vacation in Russia with her sister Shagun Pannu. Sharing some exotic dreamy pictures and pairing them with quirky captions, the actress is giving some major vacay vibes. Just like her vacation, Taapsee’s outfits have also become the talk of the town. She has been experimenting with her vacation style and in her recent post, she is winning hearts.

On Tuesday, Taapsee shared a picture of herself, walking on the streets of Saint Petersburg in a saree and sneakers. Posting it on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote about the “pretty enchanting” lanes which got her late for dinner. The picture featured her crossing the street in her killing attire. In no time, Taapsee’s fans showered love on the style statement made by the actress on the streets of Saint Petersburg. Referring to Taapsee's Haseen Dillruba character, in the comment section, Shagun wrote that Rani Kashyap is on the streets of Spb.

Taapsee and Shagun have been sharing regular updates from their vacation in Russia. Before St Petersburg, the duo was in Moscow, where they thoroughly enjoyed sightseeing and food. Taapsee had shared a small video of multiple photos as she bid adieu to the capital of Russia. In Moscow, when the duo got themselves clicked at the central pavilion, Taapsee was wearing a saree then too and she looked phenomenal.

The actress will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba which is slated to be streamed on Netflix in July. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew. And it also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. In the pipeline, Taapsee also has Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, and Dobaaraa.

