Taapsee Pannu Looks Gorgeous in Red as She Starts Haseen Dillruba Promotions

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu took to photo-sharing app Instagram to post a gorgeous snapshot of herself. Taapsee revealed that she s getting ready to start promoting her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba.

In the stunning picture, Taapsee can be seen holding a rose with her mouth. She was also seen sitting in front of her laptop for online promotions. She wrote, “Back to business !Let’s do this ! #HaseenDilruba 2nd July 2021 on @netflix_in."

Recently, Taapsee who had taken a vacation to Russia, shared stunning pictures from the country. She shared a snap with her sister, where the duo could be seen posing in front of a canal during sunset.

She also shared the picturesque view from her room in Saint Petersburg.

In another beautiful picture from the city, Taapsee revealed that there was a lot of walking involved during their trip.

Her most popular picture from St. Petersburg was when she wore a saree with sneakers while going to dinner. “These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn!" she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Haseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role. The crime-thriller has been directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

On the work front, Taapsee has multiple films in her pipeline, including Loop Lapeta, the remake of Run Lola Run with Tahir Raj Bhasin. On the other hand, she will essay Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic Shaabash Mithu. Taapsee will also play a track athlete in Rashmi Rocket. She has also collaborated with Anurag Kashyap again for the time-travel thriller Dobaara. The films are all slated to release in 2021.

