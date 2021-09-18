Taapsee Pannu Manages Podium Finish in Adorable Childhood Pic

Taapsee Pannu has rapidly climbed the success ladder ever since her performance in the 2016 film, Pink earned her universal acclaim. There has been no looking back for the actress who has given major hits and presented memorable characters on celluloid. With a string of interesting projects lined-up ahead of her, Taapsee is eyeing another series of triumphs. This year has been special for her as she added another feather to her heat by launching her own production house, Outsider Films.

In terms of films, Taapsee believes that she has been running alone competing with her own timing. In personal life, she has always been someone who runs very fast. In the past, the actress has shared that she won medals in school for winning racing competitions. Today, she posted one throwback from her school days. A little Taapsee is dressed in her uniform as she stands on the first spot of the podium. In the caption, she wrote, “बहुत तेज़ दौड़ती है …… बचपन से (She runs very fast..since childhood),” followed by the hashtags, Cant Keep Calm, On Your Marks.

In the comments, Taapsee’s sister, Shagun wrote, “And I was in the drill cheering for you!” Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented, "So sweet.”

Taapsee, who will be seen playing the role of a sprinter in the upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket, has spent hours in the gym and on the tracks to get the perfect physique. Last year, in a video, she detailed her journey through prepping and undergoing major physical transformation.

She was last seen in the Netflix releaseHaseen Dillruba, a murder mystery by Vinil Mathew. Taapsee, who started her acting journey in the South film industry, has starred in a multilingual film after a while. The fantasy-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi, which released on September 17, also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The actress has recently wrapped up filming for the psychological thriller, Blurr, her first maiden production film. The shooting of the Ajay Bahl directorial started in Julythis year. Her work slate includes comedy-thrillerLooop Lapeta, a supernatural science fictionDobaaraa, and a biopicShabaash Mithu.

During a recent interview to Firstpost, Taapsee opened up about rejecting the scripts where her presence did not matter. “I put myself in these tricky roles and situations where there is more than I can handle,” she was quoted as saying.

