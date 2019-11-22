Taapsee Pannu Names Jacqueline Fernandez and Vicky Kaushal as Her 'Worst Co-actors'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu never stops from speaking her mind in public. Whether it’s for a cause in the film industry or giving it back to trolls, the Pink actress is always courageous to rightly present her side of the story. In fact, she is also very vocal on Twitter, which often lands her under the spotlight.

Recently, Taapsee appeared on the fourth season of Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha and the Badla actress spilt some the beans about the film industry. Neha asked her about the worst co-actors she’s ever had and Taapsee named Jacqueline Fernandez and Vicky Kaushal. Without mincing her words, the Badla actress confidently named the two and justified her reason behind it.

“I’ll say two of them – Jacqueline because she is so freaking hot and has hot body, which I was struggling to match up to it in Judwaa 2 and I was like I just hope I don’t put myself to shame. And the other one which I had a difficult time, which I told also is Vicky because I was always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in the scene because he is just so good,” said Taapsee.

Later, when she was asked, who would be nowhere if they weren’t star kids, she said, “I think Harsh (Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor) because whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut.”

Calling Taapsee unstoppable, Neha shared a small clip of the episode on her Instagram handle, with a caption, “The OG #nofilter is here and she is unstoppable... our next guest is one of the country’s fastest rising talents , presenting #nofilter @taapsee.”

On the professional front, Taapsee is enjoying the success of her last film Saand ki Aankh and recently wrapped up the shoot for Anubhav Sinha’s next, titled Thappad.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.