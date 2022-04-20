Taapsee Pannu On Bagging Rajkumar Hirani’s 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan: '10 Saal Lage But, Finally All Is Well'

Actress Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday took to Twitter and mentioned that after almost 10 years of hard work, she feels that she has finally achieved a certain level of fame. The actress is on cloud nine after bagging Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in which she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In a Twitter post, she mentioned that it took her 10 years to reach this stage in her career.

Quoting King Khan’s iconic “Kaaynat” dialogue from the film Om Shanti Om, Taapsee said that it was all due to her hard work and perseverance. For those unaware, Taapsee made her debut in the film industry in 2013 with Chashme Badoor. Later, she gained acclaim for her performances in films like Baby, Pink, and Mulk.

Post the announcement, the actress took to Twitter to express her thoughts. The Loop Lapeta actress wrote, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, and it’s harder when you are all by yourself but then a superstar once said “Agar kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho to puri kaayanat tumhe usse milane me lag jati hai. Cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal lage but finally ‘All is Well’.”

Take a look:

Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally “All is Well”😁 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 19, 2022

While the line by a ‘superstar’ in Taapsee’s tweet is from King Khan’s film Om Shanti Om, All is well is a popular dialogue from Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster, 3 idiots.

Industry people as well as fans congratulated the actress on bagging the big project. Actor Abhishek Bachchan reacted to her tweet, saying, “Congratulations Pannu Ji.” Mukesh Chhabra on the other hand dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to the tweet.

Meanwhile, the film went on floors this April. The film is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon, and Hirani, who will also produce the project with Gauri Khan.

https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/taapsee-pannu-quotes-shah-rukh-khan-dialogue-after-dunki-announcement-7877111/

