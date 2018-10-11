Taapsee Pannu on Being Compared to Kangana Ranaut: I have Relatively Easier Life Than Her

Be it Queen, Tanu Weds Manu or now Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut is known to portray strong-willed women on screen.Similarly, Taapsee Pannu has also given a new dimension to strong, independent woman in Bollywood with films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Mulk and Manmariyaan. It’s natural for the fans to compare the two.However, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Taapsee said it’d be unfair to slot the two of them in the same box since their journey in films have been starkly different.“She (Kangna) has gone through loads of different types of experiences in life, I haven't gone through all that. And hats off to her to have survived all that. I have relatively easier life than her. I've not slept on the footpath. I haven't had kind of weird interactions with my colleagues or weird situations to go through. No, I didn't have all that, so I don't have all the experiences that she had. So, my path is unique in its own way,” said Taapsee.But Taapsee agrees that both she and Kangana like portraying fierce women on celluloid. “Yes, we end up choosing similar roles because those strong spined female characters resonate with our real life personality and I don't think there's anything wrong in that. We are used to boxing people in slots. And thanks to my curly hair, I just get easily boxed but I think as far as you consider both of us good actors, I don't mind being compared,” she added.Nevertheless, Taapsee still believes that she and Kangana are very different people. “I don't think I am that extreme in my opinions, most of the times. That's what I feel. Whatever I've seen little bit of her interviews, I feel she's pretty extreme in whatever she likes it's there and not like, I am not that extreme I feel,” she said.On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.