Taapsee Pannu on Bigg Boss: Why are People Enjoying This Kind of Violence?

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu's next Thappad was recently released and received praise from the audience. Apart from Taapsee's acting, the Anubhav Sinha directorial is also being looked forward to for its theme of domestic violence.

In an interview, Taapsee referred to the Television show Bigg Boss and the violence that goes on inside. She said, “Why are people enjoying this kind of violence? It's not fun. If it happens to us, we don't find it to be fun. It's entertainment for us only if it happens to others. So, we need to turn the tables and see what if we were standing there and it was happening to us. Then only will our opinions start changing. It'll take a long time, but someone has to start doing it, you know. I just can't leave it because the masses are actually following something that is against my beliefs. That doesn't mean I won't put my beliefs out there.”

Recently, Hina Khan had also said in an interview to PTI that the celebrity contestants can’t be blamed since they have been allowed to do so. “They (The makers) have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season,” Hina told in an interview to PTI.

Tapsee said that there were various types of people and thus different kind of social conditioning they were brought up into, thus things won’t change with just one film.

Thappad centres around male chauvinism and domestic violence between a married couple. The trailer shows how Taapsee wants to get a divorce after her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps her at a house party. The movie is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

