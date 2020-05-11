Taapsee Pannu on Dating: There’s Someone in My Life and My Family Knows About it

Taapsee Pannu recently revealed in an interview that she does not want to hide that she is in a relationship. The actress said that her family is aware about her love life and approves of her boyfriend.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Taapsee said, “I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. I’m very proud to accept the presence of someone in my life. But yes, at the same time, I wouldn’t only talk about it for the headlines because then it takes away from my credibility as an actor and what I have achieved in all these years by working hard. That I can’t afford to do.”

She further added, “There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future).”

Even though Taapsee has acknowledged that she is in a relationship, she has never publicly said who she is dating. It has been widely reported by many publications that she is dating badminton player Mathias Boe.

In an older article by the publication, Taapsee's sister Shagun was credited for introducing her to her now boyfriend. “Now, she may have got lucky. Taapsee must thank me because it was because of me that she met him,” Shagun had said.

