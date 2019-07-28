Taapsee Pannu on Filmmakers' Open Letter to PM: I Feel Both Sides Have Their Own Point of Views

Amidst the open letter storm, actress Taapsee Pannu said that she is in the center of things as she does not believe in left wing or right wing politics.

"I am in centre of things. I don't believe in left wing politics or right wing politics. I express my views on things which affect me. I have expressed my views on bad things and whenever something good has happened in our country, I have talked about it proudly.

"I feel both sides have their own point of views. No one asked for a sign from me and whatever I have to say I say it through social media platforms," Taapsee said at the NBT UTSAV AWARD 2019 in Mumbai on Saturday.

Earlier this week, around 49 celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Mani Ratnam and Konkona Sen Sharma, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the growing cases of lynching in India.

On Friday, however, sixty-two celebrities, including actress Kangana Ranaut and writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, came out with a counter open letter slamming the earlier one submitted to Modi by 49 film personalities.

Expressing her views on the ongoing open letter debate, Taapsee said: "I feel there are good people and bad people in every society and some of them are tolerant and some of them are intolerant, so I haven't counted to see that who is in the majority. I can say that I have seen both kinds of people."

On the work front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Mission Mangal.

