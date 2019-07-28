Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu on Filmmakers' Open Letter to PM: I Feel Both Sides Have Their Own Point of Views

A group of personalities, including Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi and Madhur Bhandarkar, penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against “selective outrage and false narratives”.

IANS

Updated:July 28, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu on Filmmakers' Open Letter to PM: I Feel Both Sides Have Their Own Point of Views
Image of Taapsee Pannu, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Amidst the open letter storm, actress Taapsee Pannu said that she is in the center of things as she does not believe in left wing or right wing politics.

"I am in centre of things. I don't believe in left wing politics or right wing politics. I express my views on things which affect me. I have expressed my views on bad things and whenever something good has happened in our country, I have talked about it proudly.

"I feel both sides have their own point of views. No one asked for a sign from me and whatever I have to say I say it through social media platforms," Taapsee said at the NBT UTSAV AWARD 2019 in Mumbai on Saturday.

Earlier this week, around 49 celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Mani Ratnam and Konkona Sen Sharma, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the growing cases of lynching in India.

On Friday, however, sixty-two celebrities, including actress Kangana Ranaut and writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, came out with a counter open letter slamming the earlier one submitted to Modi by 49 film personalities.

Expressing her views on the ongoing open letter debate, Taapsee said: "I feel there are good people and bad people in every society and some of them are tolerant and some of them are intolerant, so I haven't counted to see that who is in the majority. I can say that I have seen both kinds of people."

On the work front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Mission Mangal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram