Taapsee Pannu on Her Film Choices: It Organically Happens that I Get Excited About Different Characters

The year 2019 belongs to Taapsee Pannu. Round the year, she had quite a variety of roles and films to experiment with. With films like Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, she has got her box office game right. At the same time, she has emerged as one of the top choices for unconventional roles. She also tried her hands at stand-up comedy in One Mic Stand. In short, there is hardly anything she can’t succeed at.

For Taapsee, choosing scripts is not a conscious effort. "My film choices is not a conscious decision. It organically so happens that I get excited about working on different films and roles and I end up doing them," the actress told News18 at the second edition of Skechers Performance Mumbai Walkathon.

She adds, "There are a few things that I keep in mind when choosing a film. I've tried to pick up roles where I feel I will spend money and watch it in theater. Or I'd choose a film where I know that when my audience will out of the theater they will take my character home."

She has her plans ready for the next year as well. She says, “I want that after 2019 when I step into 2020, people trust and believe me blindly that if I've done something it'll be worth their time and money and they can walk into the theater without second thoughts. That's my ultimate goal in my career.”

Her plate is full as of now. She is working in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, a sports-based fiction film titled Rashmi Rocket and recently announced Shabaash Mithu, a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

Many of her characters have been closely associated with sports. For instance, in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, she essays the role of a hockey enthusiast, whereas, in Soorma, she plays Harpreet, who aspires to be a national level hockey player.

She says, "I've been pretty sporty since the beginning. While growing up, I used to play or rather I should say I used to run 400 meters, 200 meters for my school and after that, I started playing a little bit of basketball, badminton, and then eventually now I'm going to squash."

