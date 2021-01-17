Taapsee Pannu on Mathias Boe: He's Part of my Inner Circle

Taapsee Pannu and Danish shuttler Mathias Boe are rumoured to be dating for sometime now. Recently, on her Maldives vacation where Taapsee was joined by her two sisters, Mathias too was seen with them. They even indulge in conversations on social media every now and then, teasing fans about their romance rumours.

Now, in an interview, without confirming her relationship status with Mathias, Taapsee shared that he is part of her inner circle. She said, "I have never consciously hidden anything but I don’t show it off either because I don’t believe in social media PDA. I didn’t want to date someone from the industry for this very reason--I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate. I always share a picture with those who matter to me on their birthdays and did the same for Mathias, who is a part of my inner circle."

On the work front, Taapsee will soon be seen in sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta. She has other projects lined up as well like cricket film Shabaash Mithu and a yet untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

Rashmi Rocket casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

Looop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, Run Lola Run.

(With IANS inputs)