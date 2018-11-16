GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Taapsee Pannu on Pay Parity: I Can’t Demand the Same Salary as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar 

Taapsee Pannu believes that more than their gender, it is their box-office bankability that decides an actor’s remuneration.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taapsee Pannu on Pay Parity: I Can’t Demand the Same Salary as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar 
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
With talks of equal pay for equal work irrespective of a person’s gender gaining momentum across the world, pay parity has become a global issue being discussed across industries.

However, actor Taapsee Pannu believes that more than their gender, it is their box-office bankability that decides an actor’s remuneration.

Talking about it, she told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “Maintaining pay parity is very important and I am in total favour of it. But right now, where I stand, I probably can’t say that I can command the same salary as my male counterpart in this or that film.”

“Some of my male co-actors get a certain amount depending on the kind of openings they can get to a film, that the money their films are making. Let me take the name of Varun (Dhawan), be it Judwaa 2 or October, his name does bring in audiences to theatres and give films good openings. This means that good money in a few days is guaranteed to the producer. At the end of the day, it’s show business, you earn money to make money,” she said.

“I can’t suddenly say that because I am acting opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan… I should get the same salary as theirs. Because I won’t get the audience to the theatres as much as they will. The day I command that kind of popularity and power to draw audiences in my name, the day my film opens well and filmgoers come in to watch both me and my male co-star, that day I will say I demand the same salary,” she added.

Taapsee has had four major Hindi film releases this year, including Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. She will next be seen in Prakash Raj’s Tadka.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...