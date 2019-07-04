Taapsee Pannu on Rangoli Chandel's 'Sasti Copy' Remark: No Time to Waste on This
Taapsee Pannu was criticised by Rangoli Chandel on social media when the former failed to mention Kangana Ranaut's name while praising the trailer of 'Judgementall Hai Kya.'
Image of Taapsee Pannu, courtsey of Instagram
Rangoli Chandel, who is known for her errant and outspoken behaviour on social media, has once again hit headlines by calling a Bollywood actress ‘Sasti Copy’ (cheap carbon-copy) of her sister Kangana Ranaut. Rangoli targeted the Game Over star Taapsee Pannu after she failed to acknowledge Kangana’s work in the recently released trailer of Bollywood film Judgementall Hai Kya.
Appreciating Ekta Kapoor for her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, Taapsee took to Twitter and wrote, “This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it! #JudgementalHaiKya”(sic).
This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #JudgementallHaiKya https://t.co/rpZcn7LHmC— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019
Apart from Taapsee, many Bollywood stars and well-wishers also took to Twitter to appreciate the work done by the stars, Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, in the movie and wished them well for its success. Things turned sour as Rangoli pointed out a few tweets of some of the stars (Varun Dhawan and Taapsee being some) where there was no mention and praise of her sister Kangana.
Irked by this, Rangoli started targeting them for alienating Kangana and asked them the reason. While many tried to evade this, Rangoli Chandel’s latest target, Taapsee, reacted to Rangoli’s statement and said “Short Life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now."
Well, this is not the first time Rangoli has got into a fight with a celebrity on social media.
Rangoli targeted the Bollywood fraternity for not appreciating her sister and the work she does earlier when Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released in January. Apart from this, she openly rants on Twitter about various A-listers and how they misbehaved with Kangana during her struggling days.
Released on July 2, the trailer of Ekta Kapoor’s forthcoming project Judgementall Hai Kya is garnering a great response from the audience. The movie stars Rajkummar alongside Kangana and releases on July 26.
