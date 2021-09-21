Taapsee Pannu on Starring in Annabelle Sethupathi: 'Most Actresses are Easily Replaceable in the South'

Annabelle Sethupathi, a fantasy-horror comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu, has received a lot of appreciation from fans post its release on September 17. In the film, Taapsee stars as a British woman reborn as an Indian girl, who, along with her family of petty thieves, gets locked inside an old palace. Vijay, on the other hand, makes an entry in the second-half. Annabelle Sethupathi marks Taapsee’s return to South Indian films.

Talking about why she agreed to do the project, Taapsee said, “The film was titled on Annabelle’s character which was honestly speaking a very pleasant surprise and Deepak - the director- would come to me with the script and he was very hell-bent on having me and not anyone else. He was so hell-bent that he was like ‘I will not make the film if you don’t do it,’ which was very heartwarming and was something I yearned to hear, especially coming from the South because I was easily replaced there. Most actresses are easily replaceable there if the dates are not available or you demand a higher salary and he actually waited for more than a year. He waited for me to come on board. And then Vijay Sethupathi came on board which is strange because we don’t really come across heroes too often who are willing to play a role in a film titled on a woman. So I was very impressed even before meeting him.”

Read: Annabelle Sethupathi: Tamilrockers Leak Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu’s Horror Comedy

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Multi-lingual film will also have a sequel. Annabelle Sethupathi is directed by Deepak Sundarrajan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram under the banner of Passion Studios.

Read: Annabelle Sethupathi Review: Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu Film is a Frustrating Watch

The film also stars Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan and Devadarshini among others. Annabelle Sethupathi is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here