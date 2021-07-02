Taapsee Pannu on Watching Films Having 'Explicit Scenes' With Family

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane are now busy promoting their film Haseen Dillruba, which will release on Netflix on Friday, July 2. It is a psychological thriller that tells the story of a widow who is implicated in her husband’s murder. Recently, in an interview, the trio was asked if they have ever been caught watching ‘hot’ films. And they all admitted watching films having intimate scenes between the characters.

Vikrant said that his aunt walked in on him when he along with his cousins were watching something that they weren’t supposed to. Next in line was Harshvardhan, who admitted that he had watched B-grade films and got bored for hours just to see a couple of scenes. On the other hand, Taapsee said that she experienced awkwardness at home while growing up especially when an ‘explicit scene’ used to show up during a film being watched by the family together.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Taapsee informed that her dad mostly used to watch English action films. She said that like others, her family had just one TV set and they didn’t go to theatres to watch movies. According to Taapsee, if her dad started watching a film, then the family used to end up watching the same thing as they had no other option.

“Normally, all movies have lovemaking or a certain kind of explicit scenes. But it becomes very awkward when it’s next to your teenage daughters,” she said.

Taapsee added that due to awkwardness, they used to start sweating and think about what they should do. In the interview, she further said that the “very obvious way for them to deal with the awkwardness was to suddenly leave to get water or switch the channel.”

“Stuff like this has happened to me, but not like anyone has caught,” she concluded.

Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinyl Mathew. The movie is all set to premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on Friday. The upcoming projects for Taapsee include Dobaara, Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Shabhaash Mithu.

