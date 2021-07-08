Taapsee Pannu on Wedding Plans: Wouldn't Marry Someone My Parents Are Not Okay With

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently dating former badminton player and Coach Mathias Boe, opened up on her marriage plans in a recent interview. Talking to a news portal the Thappad actor revealed that her parents just want her to get married, as they are worried she might end up not getting married at all. However, Taapsee said she will not marry anyone her parents do not approve of.

She also said she has always open about this to everyone she has dated.

“I wouldn’t get married to someone my parents are not okay with. I have been very honest about this to everyone I’ve dated and thought about getting married to. Kyunki mere saath yeh hota tha (this used to happen to me) whoever I dated in my head I was like ‘hann isse shaadi hosakti hai toh hi time aur energy spend karte hai iss insaan ke upar (if there is a possibility of marriage then only I should spend time and energy on this person)’…Mereko time pass karne mein koi interest nahi hai (I have no interest in doing time pass). So I’ve always seen it from that perspective toh agar nahi ho raha hai toh mat karo (so if it’s not happening then let go)," Taapsee told Curly Tales.

Talking to ETimes, Taapsee had mentioned earlier that she is yet to reach certain benchmarks in her career. “I am yet to reach certain benchmarks in my professional life. Once I do, I’ll probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will I have time to dedicate to my personal life," she said.

Taapsee’s latest film Haseen Dillruba dropped on Netflix recently. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film stars Vikrant Massey opposite Taapse. Apart from that, she has a series of films lined up. She will be seen in the Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run, titled Looop Lapeta.

The actress will also be playing the Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

