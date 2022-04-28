Taapsee Pannu On Working Opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hiran’s Dunki: ‘Probably The Biggest I Could Have Got’

Taapsee Pannu has been dabbling with multiple projects in the last few years. From one release after the other, to having several projects lined up for release- she has her schedule blocked. Now, the actress has landed a project that can be called a dream for anyone who is a part of the film industry. She has been roped in for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. Titled ‘Dunki’, the film would have her starring opposite none other than King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Now, the actress has opened up about it.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee called it ‘probably the biggest ever I could have got’ and added, “It’s too good to be true. I never even thought that I’ll eventually someday reach this, forget about so soon. So, I myself wasn’t announcing or talking about it because I just didn’t want to jinx it in any way. There’s no shying away from accepting that I don’t know if it can get bigger than this ever for me. Hence, the disbelief of being a part of it was lingering one till the time I reported on set and the first day of shoot was done.”

Her family also did not want to celebrate early and constantly asked Taapsee if she has been finalised for the part. She revealed, “Each time I went for the meeting with Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani), or reading or any conversation I had with him on phone, every time I came back home, she asked me, ‘Tu abhi bhi hai na film mein?’ My parents, however, didn’t give me any noticeable reaction, also maybe they’ve also understood that till the time it happens, let’s not celebrate too early.”

Taapsee Pannu has already shot for the film for 10 days. Talking about getting to work with Hirani, Pannu said, “I was just looking forward to working with a man who makes stories so simple, yet so likable, engrossing, endearing and charming. He doesn’t make that intense multi-layered, multi-twisted cinema yet it’s so captivating.”

“With Shah Rukh sir, what I was most looking forward to spend that time off-screen with him, where I can just sit in chat with him, because I love his personality beyond his films as well — the wit, the humor, the experience that he has, and the honesty with which he narrates his experiences. I wanted to hear those experiences that he’s gone through in those decades of creating what he has created,” she added.

Rumours that Taapsee Pannu has been roped in for Hirani’s next had been doing the rounds for months, but the actress never confirmed until the official announcement was made. Apart from this project, Taapsee has Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Who Ladki Hai Kahan.

